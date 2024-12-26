IRCTC Outage Fuels Angst On X, Passengers Seek "Proper Services"

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation ( IRCTC ) e-ticketing platform experienced a significant outage due to maintenance. The interruption prevented people from booking or managing tickets, causing widespread outrage. The IRCTC customers chose to express their frustrations on social media over the platform being down during peak tatkal time.

Netizens react to IRCTC's “Please try later" message

Angrily, a person wrote, “How can IRCTC website go down during tatkal timings??? Why are we even bothering about building a bullet train when we can't even build a f**king website??” Another added, “India reached the moon, but the Indian Railways ticket booking app can't handle Tatkal booking without crashing. It's 2024, and a stable server shouldn't be rocket science!”

A third expressed, “India is the largest IT hub in the world, yet it cannot fix a website. You can collect taxes but fail to provide proper services in return. What a shame!” A fourth commented, “IRCTC portal is down and showing downtime message during peak tatkal booking hours.”

The site urged customers to reach out via "customer care no. 14646,08044647999 & 08035734999 or mail at etickets@irctc.co.in" for resolution," according to the official message.