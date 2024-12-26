Published 17:55 IST, December 26th 2024
IRCTC Outage Fuels Angst On X, Passengers Seek "Proper Services"
IRCTC customers express frustrations on X over the platform being down during peak tatkal time.
- Travel News
The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation ( IRCTC ) e-ticketing platform experienced a significant outage due to maintenance. The interruption prevented people from booking or managing tickets, causing widespread outrage. The IRCTC customers chose to express their frustrations on social media over the platform being down during peak tatkal time.
Netizens react to IRCTC's “Please try later" message
Angrily, a person wrote, “How can IRCTC website go down during tatkal timings??? Why are we even bothering about building a bullet train when we can't even build a f**king website??” Another added, “India reached the moon, but the Indian Railways ticket booking app can't handle Tatkal booking without crashing. It's 2024, and a stable server shouldn't be rocket science!”
A third expressed, “India is the largest IT hub in the world, yet it cannot fix a website. You can collect taxes but fail to provide proper services in return. What a shame!” A fourth commented, “IRCTC portal is down and showing downtime message during peak tatkal booking hours.”
The site urged customers to reach out via "customer care no. 14646,08044647999 & 08035734999 or mail at etickets@irctc.co.in" for resolution," according to the official message.
As per Downdetector, an application dedicated to monitoring disruptions in app, and site services, recorded over 2,00 reports claiming the IRCTC site being unfunctional.
Updated 18:02 IST, December 26th 2024