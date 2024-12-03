Published 13:07 IST, December 3rd 2024
South Western Railways Extends Cancellation Of Select Train Services
Find out what caused the South Western Railways to further extend cancellation of certain rail services affecting commuters in Andhra Pradesh.
South Western Railways has rung the extension bell again on select train services as a result of yard alterations mainly due to safety-focused measures being implemented between Raydurga, and Kadiridevarapalli The extension will follow through from December to January 2025. The rail services are also being affected as result of engineering works between Castle Rock ands Londa stations, according to the railway zone headquartered in Hubbulli
Partial cancellation between Guntkal-Kadiridevarapalli
Train No. 07589 Tirupati–Kadiridevarapalli Daily Passenger Special will remain partially cancelled between Guntakal and Kadiridevarapalli from December 1 to 31, 2024. The train will short-terminate at Guntakal.
Train No. 07590 Kadiridevarapalli–Tirupati Daily Passenger Special will remain partially cancelled between Kadiridevarapalli and Guntakal from December 2, 2024, to January 1, 2025. The train will originate from Guntakal.
Partial cancellation between Londa and Castle Rock
Train No. 17333 Miraj-Castle Rock Daily Unreserved Express will remain partially cancelled between Londa and Castle Rock stations from December 1 to 31, 2024. It will short-terminate at Londa station.
Train No. 17334 Castle Rock-Miraj Daily Unreserved Express will remain partially cancelled between Castle and Londa stations from December 1 to 31, 2024. The train will originate from Londa station instead of Castle Rock.
Earlier, the partial cancellations were supposed to impact services uptill November 30, 2024.
Updated 13:20 IST, December 3rd 2024