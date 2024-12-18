Indigenously Built Nirdeshak Joins Indian Navy’s Hydrographic Fleet in Visakhapatnam Ceremony

Visakhapatnam, India – In a grand ceremony held at the Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam, the Hon’ble Raksha Rajya Mantri (RRM), Shri Sanjay Seth, today presided over the commissioning of Nirdeshak, the second vessel of the Survey Vessel (Large) Project. The event, hosted by Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, was attended by senior naval officials, representatives from Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), and other distinguished dignitaries.