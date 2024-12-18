Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Videos / Defence / Indigenously Built Nirdeshak Joins Indian Navy’s Hydrographic Fleet in Visakhapatnam Ceremony
Published Dec 18, 2024 at 2:57 PM IST

Indigenously Built Nirdeshak Joins Indian Navy’s Hydrographic Fleet in Visakhapatnam Ceremony

Visakhapatnam, India – In a grand ceremony held at the Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam, the Hon’ble Raksha Rajya Mantri (RRM), Shri Sanjay Seth, today presided over the commissioning of Nirdeshak, the second vessel of the Survey Vessel (Large) Project. The event, hosted by Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, was attended by senior naval officials, representatives from Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), and other distinguished dignitaries.

LIVE TV