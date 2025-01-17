Search icon
News / Videos / Entertainment / BIG BREAKING: Saif Ali Khan's Attacker Hunted Down, Arrested by Mumbai Police After Long Chase
Published Jan 17, 2025 at 11:41 AM IST

BIG BREAKING: Saif Ali Khan's Attacker Hunted Down, Arrested by Mumbai Police After Long Chase

Mumbai Police have arrested the attacker involved in the shocking incident at Saif Ali Khan’s Bandra residence after an intense manhunt. Multiple police teams were deployed across Mumbai and nearby areas to track down the suspect. The accused allegedly used the fire escape staircase to enter the actor's 11th-floor residence in the early hours of January 16. Following the attack, he was reportedly spotted near Bandra Railway Station. The suspect is now being taken to Bandra Police Station for further interrogation as authorities work to uncover the full details of the crime."

