The Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash, which resulted in the tragic loss of multiple lives, has drawn growing suspicion toward Russia as investigations deepen. Officials are exploring potential external interference or foul play, adding fuel to regional tensions. Azerbaijan has called for full transparency and accountability, while Russia continues to deny any involvement in the incident. Amid rising international scrutiny, the demand for a thorough and impartial probe is intensifying, underscoring the need for clarity in this high-stakes investigation.

