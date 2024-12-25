Search icon
News / Videos / Global News / Video Shows Exact Moment Azerbaijan Plane Crashes During Emergency Landing
Published Dec 25, 2024 at 3:07 PM IST

Video Shows Exact Moment Azerbaijan Plane Crashes During Emergency Landing

Watch the video that shows the exact moment an Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashing after it had requested an emergency landing at Aktau Airport, Kazakhstan, on Christmas Day. The Embraer 190, rerouted due to fog in Russia's Grozny, was carrying 67 passengers and 5 crew members. As it approached the runway, the plane crashed and burst into flames. Preliminary reports confirm survivors, and rescue operations are in full swing. The Kazakhstan government has launched an investigation into the incident.

