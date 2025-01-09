Search icon
VIDEO: California Wildfire, Los Angeles Continues To Burn, Atleast 5 Killed In Wildfires
Published Jan 9, 2025 at 5:22 PM IST

VIDEO: California Wildfire, Los Angeles Continues To Burn, Atleast 5 Killed In Wildfires

Amid relentless waves of devastating wildfires engulfing vast stretches of Southern California, a new and intense blaze broke out on Wednesday in the iconic Hollywood Hills of Los Angeles. The raging inferno has already consumed over 2,000 structures, leaving a trail of destruction and displacing countless residents. Authorities are working tirelessly to contain the disaster, but the situation remains dire as high winds and dry conditions fuel the flames. Here’s an in-depth look at this escalating crisis and its impact on the region.

