Video Shows Moment ISKCON's Chinmoy Prabhu Is Brazenly Detained In Dhaka

A shocking video has emerged showing the moment when ISKCON's Chinmoy Prabhu was detained in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The footage captures the brazen arrest of the prominent religious figure, sparking outrage and concern over the treatment of religious leaders in the country. Chinmoy Prabhu's detention has raised questions about the growing intolerance towards religious communities and the freedom of expression in Bangladesh. This incident highlights the ongoing tensions and challenges faced by religious minorities in the region. Watch the full video and learn more about this alarming development.