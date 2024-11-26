'It's Time To Unite', Says Spiritual Leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar On Chinmoy Prabu's Arrest

A Bangladeshi court has denied bail to Hindu religious leader Chinmoy Krishna Das Prabhu, upholding a sedition case filed against him earlier this month. The case has drawn attention for allegedly targeting Prabhu’s outspoken stance on minority rights in Bangladesh. The prominent ISKCON leader was detained at Dhaka Airport just a day earlier while attempting to leave the country, raising concerns among human rights advocates. The development underscores the challenges faced by minority leaders and activists in the region, sparking debates about freedom of expression and the protection of religious minorities in Bangladesh.