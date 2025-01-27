VIDEO: Foreign Secy Vikram Misri Meets Chinese FM, Talks On LAC Border Truce | Beijing

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri held a significant meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing today, aiming to strengthen bilateral ties and address the longstanding tensions along the India-China border. The discussions revolved around fostering mutual trust and finding peaceful solutions to the disputes along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), a region that has witnessed heightened tensions since the 2020 military standoff. Both sides emphasized the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in resolving border issues and maintaining stability in the region. This meeting is part of a broader effort to rebuild relations between the two nations, which have been strained due to the border conflict and other geopolitical differences. The talks also included discussions on enhancing economic cooperation, cultural exchanges, and strengthening people-to-people connections, signaling a commitment to restoring normalcy and mutual understanding between the two neighboring countries.