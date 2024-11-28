Search icon
News / Videos / Global News / Israel Blasts ICC Warrants for Netanyahu & Gallant as 'Absurd & Baseless'
Published Nov 28, 2024 at 12:07 PM IST

Israel Blasts ICC Warrants for Netanyahu & Gallant as 'Absurd & Baseless'

Israel has fiercely rejected the International Criminal Court's (ICC) arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, labeling the accusations as "absurd and baseless." The ICC claims the leaders are responsible for alleged war crimes during the conflicts with Hamas and Hezbollah. Israeli officials have dismissed the move as politically driven and vowed to appeal, questioning the court’s authority and jurisdiction. This unprecedented legal action adds a new layer of complexity to the already volatile situation in the Middle East.

