Will Ceasefire deal Between Israel, Hezbollah Bring Peace To Lebanon? Know Details

The ceasefire deal between Israel and Hezbollah could mark a turning point in the ongoing conflict, but will it truly bring peace to Lebanon? With over 3,700 lives lost in the war, this US-brokered agreement proposes a two-month ceasefire, Israeli troop withdrawal, and Hezbollah's retreat from the southern Litani River. It also includes UN oversight, Lebanon's commitment to restrict arms to Hezbollah, and provisions for displaced Lebanese civilians to return home. However, the deal faces opposition, with critics warning it might not dismantle Hezbollah’s influence or ensure lasting peace. As tensions remain high, the question looms: is this a pause or a step toward resolution?