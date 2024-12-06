NASA Offers $20,000 For Best Rescue Plan To Save Stranded Astronauts Like Sunita Williams

NASA has launched a groundbreaking challenge, offering a $20,000 prize for the best rescue plans to save stranded astronauts during deep space missions. Inspired by real-life challenges faced by astronauts like Sunita Williams, the initiative invites engineers, innovators, and space enthusiasts worldwide to design efficient and reliable systems for emergency recoveries in space. With the stakes higher than ever as humanity pushes deeper into the cosmos, NASA is seeking cutting-edge solutions to ensure the safety of its astronauts