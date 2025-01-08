Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Videos / Global News / VIDEO: What's The Situation At Tripura Border? Maj Gen AJB Jaini (Retd) Gives First-hand Report | BSF
Published Jan 8, 2025 at 4:48 PM IST

VIDEO: What's The Situation At Tripura Border? Maj Gen AJB Jaini (Retd) Gives First-hand Report | BSF

The India-Bangladesh border at Sukdebpur in Malda district continues to witness heightened tensions over the installation of barbed wire fencing. The issue escalated just about 48 hours ago when the Border Guard Bangladesh objected to the work carried out by the CPWD with assistance from the Border Security Force. Yesterday, we brought you visuals of a confrontation between locals of both the sides, which temporarily halted the fencing work. Today, we bring you new visuals of responses from locals who have taken charge. In a show of solidarity, residents of Sukdebpur have actively supported the BSF, taking turns to guard the border area overnight. Their demand is clear - the fencing work must be completed to ensure safety and security.

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: