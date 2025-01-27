Search icon
News / Republic Videos / Global Videos / VIDEO: Mexico Blocks US Deportation Flight Amid Tensions Over Trump's Immigration Policy
Published Jan 27, 2025 at 11:25 AM IST

VIDEO: Mexico Blocks US Deportation Flight Amid Tensions Over Trump's Immigration Policy

Keeping up with his promise to wipe out the illegal migrants from America, United States President Donald Trump on the very first day in office, declared a National Emergency at the Southern Borders. Trump declared the National emergency at the southern border, significantly loosening restrictions on ICE operations. Federal agents have been authorised to conduct raids in previously restricted locations such as courthouses and churches. The deportation of the migrants was not welcomed by Mexico as it offered resistance to the touchdown of the military flight, marking an obstacle in Trump's intensified immigration enforcement measures, the New York Post reported.

