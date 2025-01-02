VIDEO: New Orleans Terror Attack: Donald Trump Calls The Attack, 'An Act Of Pure Evil'

New Orleans Terror Attack: Donald Trump Slams Democrats Over New Orleans Car-Ramming Incident: When I said that the criminals coming in are far worse than the criminals we have in our country, that statement was constantly refuted by Democrats and the fake news media, but it turned out to be true. The crime rate in our country is at a level that nobody has ever seen before. Our hearts are with all of the innocent victims and their loved ones, including the brave officers of the New Orleans Police Department. The Trump administration will fully support the city of New Orleans as they investigate and recover from this act of pure evil."