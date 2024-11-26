Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Videos / Global News / Trump Escalates Tariff War: Imposes Massive Taxes on Goods from Mexico, Canada & China
Published Nov 26, 2024 at 12:31 PM IST

Trump Escalates Tariff War: Imposes Massive Taxes on Goods from Mexico, Canada & China

In a bold move, former President Donald Trump escalates his trade war, imposing massive new tariffs on goods imported from Mexico, Canada, and China. The decision to raise taxes on these key trade partners marks a dramatic step in his economic strategy, designed to boost American manufacturing and reduce foreign competition. With the new tariffs reaching up to 25% on Canadian and Mexican goods, and 10% on Chinese imports, this shift is expected to have significant global implications. Watch as Trump doubles down on his "America First" policy, intensifying tensions with major trade partners.

LIVE TV