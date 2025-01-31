VIDEO: "I Refuse to Be Their Puppet!" | Top 5 Moments from Tulsi Gabbard’s Explosive Senate Hearing

Several of President Donald Trump's cabinet nominees faced tough questioning from Republicans and Democrats alike during hours-long confirmation hearings on Thursday. Former Democrat and military veteran Tulsi Gabbard, Trump's pick to be director of national intelligence, was grilled about her past remarks supporting government whistleblower Edward Snowden as well as her relationships with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Syria's former dictator Bashar al-Assad. Democrats probe Gabbard's ties to Putin Gabbard, a former Democratic congresswoman from Hawaii who ran for her party's presidential nomination in 2020 before ditching the party and endorsing Trump in 2024, faced sharp questions about her past remarks about Russia's war in Ukraine. She has been accused of repeating Russian propaganda to justify Putin's invasion of Ukraine. At one point during the hearing, Democratic Senator Michael Bennet read several of Gabbard's previous comments out loud, including when she said Putin had "legitimate security concerns" over Nato expansion in Eastern Europe.