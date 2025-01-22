Search icon
India News
VIDEO: Devastating Turkey Hotel Fire Kills At Least 76 At Ski Resort, Eye Witness Recounts Horror
Published Jan 22, 2025 at 2:44 PM IST

VIDEO: Devastating Turkey Hotel Fire Kills At Least 76 At Ski Resort, Eye Witness Recounts Horror

At least 76 people have been killed in a fire that engulfed a popular Turkish ski resort hotel, leaving some to jump out of windows. The fire broke out at the wooden-clad 12-storey Grand Kartal Hotel in Bolu at 03:27 local time (00:27 GMT) during a busy holiday period when 234 people were staying there. An initial toll of 10 dead was raised significantly in the hours after the fire by Turkey's interior ministry. At least two people died after trying to jump to safety. It took 12 hours for the fire to be put out. Nine people have been arrested, including the owner, the justice minister says.

