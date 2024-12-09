Video Captures MOMENT Syrian Rebels Storm Bashar Al-Assad’s Presidential Palace As He Flees Damascus

Syrian's got their first glimpse on Sunday of what life was like for ousted leader Bashar Assad and his family inside the presidential palace in Damascus. That happened after Assad fled to Moscow and received asylum from his longtime ally, Russia state media reported. In the Syrian capital, residents were seen taking selfies in Assad's house, as well as in the presidential palace compound. Footage in those locations showed ransacked rooms, fires inside the compound, as well as paper which had been strewn onto the floor. Assad had fled hours after a stunning rebel advance seized control of Damascus and ended his family’s 50 years of iron rule.