VIDEO: Before Inauguration, Trump Holds 'Very Good' Talks With XI Jinping On Trade, TikTok & More

Trump Holds 'Very Good' Talks With XI Jinping On Trade. US President-elect Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping were speaking on the phone late Friday, China’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement. The conversation comes ahead of Trump’s inauguration on Monday. The U.S.-China relationship is expected to be one of the main focuses of Trump’s second term, with tensions between the two superpowers looming in the areas of trade, technology and the self-ruled island of Taiwan, among other things.