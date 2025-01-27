VIDEO: Home Minister Amit Shah Arrives In Prayagraj To Participate In Maha Kumbh 2025

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday, where he expressed his eagerness to take a holy dip at the Sangam Ghat and seek blessings from the saints at the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela. His visit was marked by a warm reception from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was accompanied by his cabinet ministers. The Maha Kumbh Mela, a significant spiritual gathering, attracts millions of devotees from across the country, and Amit Shah’s visit to this revered event underscores the importance of the occasion. As part of his trip, he will engage with local leaders and saints, further strengthening ties with the region and showcasing his support for cultural and spiritual activities in the state.