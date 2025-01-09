Published Jan 9, 2025 at 1:47 PM IST
VIDEO: Amid Debate On Bangladeshi Infiltration, BJP MLA Says, 'No Place For Infiltrators In Maharashtra'
Amid nationwide debate on infiltration, the BJP has firmly stated that there is no place for illegal infiltrators in Maharashtra, regardless of whether they are from Bangladesh or any other country. He emphasized that the state is meant for the people of India and affirmed that the Maharashtra government will take strict action against such infiltrators. This comes a day after Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis formed a SIT to probe into alleged fake birth certificates issued to immigrants.