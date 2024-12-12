Search icon
News / Videos / India / VIDEO: Bengaluru Techie Atul Subhash's In-Laws Captured On CCTV Fleeing On A Bike Amid Investigation
Published Dec 12, 2024 at 11:24 AM IST

VIDEO: Bengaluru Techie Atul Subhash's In-Laws Captured On CCTV Fleeing On A Bike Amid Investigation

A CCTV footage, accessed exclusively by Republic TV, shows Atul Subhash's mother-in-law and brother-in-law fleeing from their home. Nikita's family, who have been accused of harassment, extortion, and triggering his suicide, were seen escaping the scene. An FIR has been filed by Atul's brother, naming the techie's wife, Nikita Singhania, her mother Nisha Singhania, her brother Anurag Singhania, and her uncle Sushil Singhania. The FIR has been filed under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) and Section 3(5) (establishing joint criminal liability when two or more people act with a common intention) of the BNS.

