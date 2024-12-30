Lok Sabha MP Pappu Yadav To Meet Bihar Governor Over BPSC Examination Protest

Lok Sabha MP Pappu Yadav is set to meet the Governor of Bihar regarding the ongoing protests in Patna over the 70th BPSC preliminary exams. The protests have been ongoing since the prelims were held on December 13, with students demanding a re-examination due to alleged discrepancies in the process. There have been reports of police lathi-charging and the use of water cannons to disperse the protestors, escalating tensions in the state capital. Yadav’s intervention comes amid growing unrest and calls for justice from the students.