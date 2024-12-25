VIDEO: Christmas 2024, Uttar Pradesh To Kerala, Christmas Celebrations Glore Across India

It’s that magical time of the year when everything glows with festive lights and joy fills the air. Across India, churches like the iconic Mount Mary Church in Bandra, Mumbai, have been beautifully decorated with sparkling lights, adding to the holiday spirit. The Christmas cheer is evident everywhere, with vibrant carol singing, glittering decorations, and exquisitely adorned Christmas trees capturing the essence of the season. From festive gatherings to heartwarming traditions, the holiday season is in full swing, spreading joy and warmth to communities worldwide.