News / Videos / India / VIDEO: Delhi Imams Attack AAP Over Welfare Scheme for Hindu Priests, Sikh Granthis
Published Dec 31, 2024 at 11:35 AM IST

VIDEO: Delhi Imams Attack AAP Over Welfare Scheme for Hindu Priests, Sikh Granthis

Imams have strongly criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over a newly announced scheme, accusing the government of neglecting their long-pending salary dues. Calling it a "slap on the face," they voiced their dissatisfaction with the administration's priorities, arguing that addressing existing financial grievances should take precedence over launching fresh initiatives. The group has urged the government to take immediate action to resolve their concerns, highlighting the growing frustration among affected individuals.

