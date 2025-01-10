Search icon
News / Videos / India / VIDEO: Dense Fog Envelopes Delhi-NCR, Fight Operations & Train Movement Disrupted
Published Jan 10, 2025 at 12:39 PM IST

VIDEO: Dense Fog Envelopes Delhi-NCR, Fight Operations & Train Movement Disrupted

A thick blanket of fog engulfed Delhi on Friday morning, severely reducing visibility and intensifying the ongoing cold wave. Over 100 flights were delayed at the airport due to the low visibility, prompting both Delhi Airport and IndiGo to issue travel advisories for passengers. According to the Met Department, the minimum temperature today is expected to be 6°C, while the maximum temperature will likely hover around 20°C. The weather report also forecasts "very dense fog" throughout the day, further complicating travel and daily activities. Authorities are urging residents to stay cautious and follow weather updates to avoid disruptions.

