'Ek Hai Toh Safe Hai', First Reaction From Devendra Fadnavis On Maharashtra Win

In a resounding mandate, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is on track to retain power in Maharashtra, leading in a commanding 204 of the 288 assembly constituencies, as reported by the Election Commission. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, facing a significant setback, has its candidates leading in just 47 seats, indicating a steep decline in support. Over in Jharkhand, the electoral battle remains fiercely contested, with the JMM-led alliance marginally ahead of the NDA. As early trends pour in, they hint at contrasting political scenarios in these two states, setting the stage for dynamic shifts in the political landscape.