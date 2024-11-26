Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar Reach Raj Bhavan, To Resign Today

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has urged his supporters to avoid gathering at his official residence, ‘Varsha,’ in south Mumbai amid ongoing uncertainty over the state’s leadership. This appeal comes as the decision on the next chief minister remains pending, even after the Mahayuti coalition’s sweeping victory in the recent assembly elections. Shinde’s statement highlights the tension surrounding the delayed announcement, reflecting the intricate political maneuvering within the ruling alliance as Maharashtra awaits clarity on its governance.