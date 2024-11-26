Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Videos / India / Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar Reach Raj Bhavan, To Resign Today
Published Nov 26, 2024 at 12:17 PM IST

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar Reach Raj Bhavan, To Resign Today

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has urged his supporters to avoid gathering at his official residence, ‘Varsha,’ in south Mumbai amid ongoing uncertainty over the state’s leadership. This appeal comes as the decision on the next chief minister remains pending, even after the Mahayuti coalition’s sweeping victory in the recent assembly elections. Shinde’s statement highlights the tension surrounding the delayed announcement, reflecting the intricate political maneuvering within the ruling alliance as Maharashtra awaits clarity on its governance.

LIVE TV