Who Will Be The Next CM Of Maharashtra? Fadnavis Makes Big Statement | Breaking News

Despite the Mahayuti coalition’s electoral victory, the alliance is struggling with disagreements regarding the post of chief minister. While the Ajit Pawar camp has come out and voiced support for Devendra Fadnavis, Sena leaders are vouching hard for Eknath Shinde to be retained as the face of Maharashtra. Latest leads also suggest that the new cabinet's oath-taking ceremony will likely take place on December 2nd. Let's first listen in to reactions we are tracking from the Shiv Sena. Meanwhile, Devendra Fadnavis said that Mahayuti will hold meeting on November and finalise the CM face.