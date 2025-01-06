Search icon
News / Videos / India / VIDEO: HMVP Virus Reaches India, Two Infants Test Positive in Bengaluru
Published Jan 6, 2025 at 1:54 PM IST

VIDEO: HMVP Virus Reaches India, Two Infants Test Positive in Bengaluru

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has confirmed two cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in Karnataka, detected through routine surveillance for various respiratory viral pathogens. According to the Union Health Ministry, one of the cases involved a three-month-old female infant who was diagnosed with HMPV after being admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru. The infant had a history of bronchopneumonia but has since been discharged following treatment. The health ministry's update comes as part of ongoing efforts to monitor and respond to respiratory virus outbreaks across the country.

