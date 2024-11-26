MEA Expresses Deep Concern Over ISKCON Priest Chinmoy Krishna Das's Arrest In Bangladesh

On Tuesday, November 26, the Chittagong Metropolitan Magistrate Court rejected the bail plea of Chimoy Krishna Das, a prominent seer from ISKCON Bangladesh, who was arrested at Dhaka Airport a day earlier. Das, who has been a significant figure in the spiritual community, faces serious charges, including a sedition case filed against him earlier this month. The case has drawn attention amid escalating tensions over the treatment of minority groups in Bangladesh. The court’s decision to uphold the sedition charge has sparked further debates, as it reflects the ongoing concerns regarding religious freedom and the rights of minorities in the country.