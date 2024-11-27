Search icon
Published Nov 27, 2024 at 6:10 PM IST

Suspense Over Maharashtra CM Face Continues, Eknath Shinde Says Decision Lies with BJP Top Brass

The suspense surrounding the Chief Minister (CM) face for Maharashtra continues, as Eknath Shinde, the current CM, has stated that the decision lies with the top leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This indicates that while Shinde holds the position, there is uncertainty over who will be the BJP's official candidate for the role in the future. Shinde's comment underscores the ongoing negotiations and political dynamics within the alliance between the Shiv Sena and the BJP. The BJP leadership, particularly its top brass, is expected to make a final decision regarding the CM post, which has left the political scene in Maharashtra filled with speculation.

