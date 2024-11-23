Counting of Votes Begins In Maharashtra And Jharkhand, Check First Trends | Election Results 2024

The stage is set for the decisive results of the 2024 Assembly elections in Jharkhand and Maharashtra. As the counting begins at 8 AM, Republic TV will bring you the fastest updates, early leads, and sharpest analysis on the battle of ballots. In Jharkhand, the BJP-led NDA and the JMM-led alliance await the verdict for 81 assembly seats. Meanwhile, in Maharashtra, counting for 288 assembly seats will determine if the BJP or its rivals will secure power. Postal ballot counting has been prioritized, with 1,732 tables set for postal votes and 592 for ETPBS, ensuring swift and transparent results. With 288 counting centers and observers deployed across Maharashtra, including for the Nanded Lok Sabha bypoll, Republic TV provides real-time coverage, expert insights, and reactions. Stay tuned for the most comprehensive livestreaming of Election Results 2024.