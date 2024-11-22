Search icon
10 Maoists Killed in Encounter with Security Forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma
Published Nov 22, 2024 at 3:11 PM IST

10 Maoists Killed in Encounter with Security Forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

In a major operation, 10 Maoists were killed during an encounter with the District Reserve Guard (DRG) in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district. Weapons were recovered from the site, and a search operation is ongoing to ensure the area is secure. P. Sundarraj, IG Bastar, confirmed the development, stating that the operation was a significant success for the security forces in their fight against Maoist insurgency. Sukma, a known hotspot for such activities, continues to be a focus area for anti-Maoist operations.

