VIDEO: ‘Aghoris’ Celebrate ‘Masaan Holi' At Maha Kumbh 2025 In Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh

Preparations for Mahakumbh 2025 were completed in Prayagraj's Mahakumbh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh. The Mahakumbh, which is held every 12 years, will be organised in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26. About 50 crore people are expected to attend the Mahakumbh. This is the largest fair in the world. Apart from devotees, saints and sages also come from every corner of the world. Sadhus gathered in the Kumbh Mela. The spot where the fair is being organised wore a never-seen-before look. Meanwhile, a video of 'Aghori' dance surfaced from the Mahakumbh fair. In the video, the artists are riding in a vehicle, in which songs are playing and the artists are doing Aghori dance. On Saturday, artists played Masan Holi in Prayagraj, the pictures of which are mesmerizing.