News / Republic Videos / India News Videos / VIDEO: ‘Deepest Condolences To Devotee’, PM Modi Expresses Grief Over Mahakumbh Stampede | Delhi
Published Jan 29, 2025 at 2:33 PM IST

VIDEO: ‘Deepest Condolences To Devotee’, PM Modi Expresses Grief Over Mahakumbh Stampede | Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended condolences even as casualties were feared after a stampede at the Maha Kumbh fair grounds earlier today. PM Modi wished for speedy recovery of around 30 women who were injured after a teeming crowds broke barricades, leading to the stampede. He assured that the local administration is helping those affected. Since the stampede broke out, PM Modi has spoken to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath four times, assuring him of full support from the Centre.

