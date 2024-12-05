Putin Lauds PM Modi's India-First Policy, Calls India Key Investment Destination for Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's 'Make in India' policy saying that it creates stable conditions for key Russian investments. Speaking at an event Putin said, "In all the sectors of the Russian Federation, including in high-tech ones, there is an acute need to expand the opportunities to sell and export their products. I know that Prime Minister Modi has a similar program make in India, and this is a very similar program to ours, and we would be ready to place our manufacturing sites in India also."