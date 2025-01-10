VIDEO: PM Modi Speaks On India's Rising Prowess In The Technology Sector And The Global Perception

In an insightful interview with Nikhil Kamath, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India’s growing influence in the global technology sector. He emphasized how the nation's advancements in innovation and digital transformation are reshaping its image on the world stage. PM Modi also spoke about the shift in perception among foreigners, who now view India as a hub of technological excellence and opportunity. His remarks underscore the nation’s strides in becoming a global leader in the tech industry.