VIDEO: PM Modi Takes On Congress Over Ambedkar Faceoff Says, 'Shah Exposed Congress Dark History'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has come out in support of Home Minister Amit Shah after his remarks on Dr. B.R. Ambedkar sparked protests from the opposition. The Congress accused Shah of insulting Ambedkar in his speech. Hitting back at the Congress, PM Modi said the party has no right to speak about Ambedkar’s legacy as it has repeatedly insulted him in the past. “If the Congress and its rotten ecosystem think their malicious lies can hide their misdeeds, especially their insults to Dr. Ambedkar, they are mistaken,” he said.