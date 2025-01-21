Search icon
News / Videos / India / VIDEO: PM Narendra Modi Set To Visit Prayagraj For MahaKumbh On February 5th
Published Jan 21, 2025 at 1:12 PM IST

VIDEO: PM Narendra Modi Set To Visit Prayagraj For MahaKumbh On February 5th

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Prayagraj on 5th February for the MahaKumbh, one of the most significant religious gatherings in India. Home Minister Amit Shah will be in the city a bit earlier, on 27th January, to witness the event's religious and cultural significance. Additionally, President Droupadi Murmu will also be visiting Prayagraj on 10th February to participate in the grand occasion. These high-profile visits highlight the importance of the MahaKumbh, drawing attention from key political figures and reinforcing its cultural and spiritual significance.

