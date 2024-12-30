Search icon
Operation Praghat: Major Breakthrough By Assam STF, Nabbed Al-Queda Terrorist In Kokrajhar
Published Dec 30, 2024 at 3:23 PM IST

Operation Praghat: Major Breakthrough By Assam STF, Nabbed Al-Queda Terrorist In Kokrajhar

Operation Praghat: In a significant development under Operation Praghath, launched by the Special Task Force (STF) in Assam, a major breakthrough has been achieved in the ongoing investigation. The prime accused, Gazi Rahman, from Kokrajhar district, was successfully apprehended by a dedicated STF team. Rahman’s arrest comes as a result of meticulous intelligence gathering and coordinated efforts by the STF, marking a key achievement in the operation aimed at combating criminal activities and ensuring security across the state. The operation is focused on tackling organized crime, insurgency-related activities, and maintaining peace and stability in Assam. Authorities have emphasized that this breakthrough will contribute significantly to dismantling criminal networks operating in the region.

