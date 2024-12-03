Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Videos / India / PM Modi Hails Historic Milestone in Criminal Justice Reform, Dedicates 3 New Laws to the Nation
Published Dec 3, 2024 at 5:13 PM IST

PM Modi Hails Historic Milestone in Criminal Justice Reform, Dedicates 3 New Laws to the Nation

PM Modi dedicates to nation implementation of 3 new criminal laws in Chandigarh. These laws aim to overhaul India’s criminal justice system, focusing on transparency, efficiency, and addressing modern challenges. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, December 3, interacted with officials and inspected an exhibition on the full implementation of the new criminal laws in Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana. He dedicated to the nation the implementation of the three new criminal laws.

LIVE TV