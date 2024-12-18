VIDEO: HM Shah Meets PM Narendra Modi In Parliament, Ambedkar Disrespect Row Continues

A meeting between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament has drawn significant attention amidst a heated controversy surrounding allegations of disrespect towards Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. The issue has sparked widespread debate, with political parties and social groups demanding accountability and action. Observers believe the high-level discussion could shape the government’s response to the allegations, as the legacy of Dr. Ambedkar remains a deeply sensitive and important matter in India’s socio-political landscape.