Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Videos / India / BREAKING: RG Kar Rape-Murder Accused Sanjay Roy Declared Guilty
Published Jan 18, 2025 at 2:57 PM IST

BREAKING: RG Kar Rape-Murder Accused Sanjay Roy Declared Guilty

In a major turn of events, Sanjay Roy, the accused in the high-profile RG Kar rape and murder case, has been declared guilty by a Kolkata Court. This landmark verdict marks a significant moment in the case, which has drawn widespread attention and ignited intense public debate across the nation. The judgment has far-reaching implications, and reactions from both the public and legal experts are expected to unfold in the coming hours. Stay tuned for further updates on the case, as more details emerge regarding the conviction and its aftermath.

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: