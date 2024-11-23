CM Shinde Thanks People Of Maharashtra For Thumping Majority

Referendum on Mahayuti's work and record of last five years. I thank people of Maharashtra for their love and support. This is a landslide win, Shinde said. The CM also thanked farmers, senior citizens and ladki behens of Maharashtra for this huge mandate. This is a stamp of approval for people of Maharashtra of our work. I especially thank Mahayuti workers for tirelessly working to deliver this landslide win, Shinde said amid victory chants in Maharashtra. As counting of votes is underway in Maharashtra, BJP senior leader Pravin Darekar has said that the Chief Minister will be elected from the single largest party and according to the current trends, the BJP is emerging as the bigger party, therefore, Devendra Fadnavis will be back as Maharashtra CM. According to Election Commission of India, the Mahayuti alliance is leading at over 200 seats out of 288 against Maha Vikas Aghadi's which is leading at just over 60 seats.