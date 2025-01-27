Exclusive: Architect Of Ram Temple Chandrakant Sompura On Receiving Padma Shri | R- Day Special

Chandrakant Sompura, the renowned architect behind the Ram temple in Ayodhya, has been honored with the Padma Shri this year. Hailing from a family of skilled temple architects, Sompura has contributed to the design and construction of over 200 temples across India. His work on the Ram temple, a symbol of immense cultural and religious significance, has been particularly noteworthy. In an exclusive interview, Sompura spoke about his journey, the challenges faced in the creation of the Ram temple, and the pride of receiving such a prestigious recognition. His expertise in traditional temple architecture has earned him respect, and the Padma Shri is a testament to his exceptional contributions to India's architectural heritage.