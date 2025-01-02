Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Videos / India / VIDEO: Suchir Balaji Was Fighting Against 100 Billion Industry: Grieving Mother Tells Arnab
Published Jan 2, 2025 at 5:31 PM IST

VIDEO: Suchir Balaji Was Fighting Against 100 Billion Industry: Grieving Mother Tells Arnab

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has responded to the plea made by the mother of OpenAi Whistleblower Suchir Balajisayingt, This doesn't seems a suicide”, in which she called for an FBI investigation following her son's death. Balaji accused the AIgiantt of copyright violations, and he was found dead a month after the allegations surfaced. Balaji, a 26-year-old whistleblower and researcher, was discovered deceased in his San Francisco apartment on November 26. Authorities initially ruled his death a suicide. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, his mother, Poornima Ramarao, revealed that they had hired a private investigator and conducted a second autopsy to further investigate the cause of death. According to Ramarao, the private autopsy did not confirm the police's conclusion

LIVE TV