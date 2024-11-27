Search icon
Published Nov 27, 2024 at 2:54 PM IST

SUV Collides With Truck In Kannauj, 5 Dead & 1 Injured

A tragic road accident on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in the early hours of Wednesday claimed the lives of four doctors and a laboratory technician from the Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences (UPUMS) in Saifai. The incident occurred around 3 am when their high-speed SUV lost control and rammed into the median divider before being hit by a truck, according to police. Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar Anand stated that the impact of the collision was so severe that all five passengers died on the spot. 

